Konshens Celebrates 1 Billion Streams Worldwide

Konshens (contributed)

Dancehall star Konshens is celebrating a new milestone as he received a plaque to commemorate amassing over a billion streams worldwide via YouTube and Spotify.

The milestone does not include other platforms like Apple Music, Tidal, and Amazon where the Bruk Off Yuh Back singer’s music is available, but he’s nonetheless thankful for the recognition.

“I’m happy to reach such a milestone and thankful to have great fans that love my music across the globe.” Konshens said in a release to DancehallMag.

“I’m very much aware that there’s a long way to go and the legends I look up to are my daily reminders. I’m just looking forward to what’s next and where my talent and love for this music will take me next.”

The 37-year-old artist started his musical career back in 2005 as one-half of the duo Sojah with his brother Delus, while living in Sherlock Crescent and doing a 9 to 5 job. With the Cash Flow Studios in neighboring Cooreville Gardens as their base, the siblings recorded a series of demos, before hitting with the Reggae single Medz (Pon Di Corner) , a track about wanting to be able to chill with friends and doing enjoyable things once again in their volatile community.

In 2008, Konshens went solo with his first big hit Winner .

The singer’s hit songs that followed include This Means Money (2009), Good Girl Gone Bad with Tarrus Riley (2009), Realest Song (2010), Gal A Bubble (2012), Do Sum’n (2012), Pull Up To Mi Bumper with J Capri (2013), Bruk Off Yuh Back (2016), Turn Me On (2017), Simple Blessings with Tarrus Riley (2018), and Hard Drive with Rvssian and Shenseea (2018).

He has also worked with the likes of Chris Brown, Cardi B, Doja Cat, Major Lazer, Chainsmokers, Sean Paul, Rick Ross, Nipsey Hussle, Ty Dolla Sign, E40, Enrique Iglesias, Rvssian, Nicky Jam, Farruko, and others.

His fifth studio album Red Reign was released last November with 18 tracks and features from Stefflon Don, Spice, Rvssian, Kemar Highcon, Jesse Royal, Dre Island, Rafa Pablön and Kaelyn Kastle. It debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes Reggae Album Charts and was the product of his journey into introspection during the pandemic.

Konshens’ latest song is Gyal Time Again with Charly Black, and according to the release, he’s gearing up to drop “more exciting new singles and collaborations across multi-genres.”

Konshens recently concluded a sold-out European Tour, where he was headlining major Reggae, Afro and Latino festivals as well as mainstream European club stops, according to the release.

He’s now preparing for Pinknick in Antigua after just returning from Toronto (Canada) where he headlined back-to-back sold-out nights at Toronto Jerk Fest.