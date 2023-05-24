Watch Masicka’s New Video For ‘Tyrant’

Tyrant, Masicka’s second release since becoming a Def Jam Recordings artist, received new visuals today, and the track, which bares the star’s ambitions, doubles as a salute to Dancehall entertainers Mr. Wacky and Colo Colo.

The song’s cinematic music video, which features multiple references to the late Gerald “Mr. Wacky/Bogle” Levy – from his popular catchphrase (‘Out and bad’) to his memorable dance moves – was directed by Ruppi, and featured flashes from an upbringing Masicka seems to ground himself with.

In the Moz Zaro Hamm and Masicka-produced track, a vibrant and at times ominous beat complements the star’s exercise in lyrical artistry and cadence. Adding the 1Syde/Genahsyde Boss’ liberal use of multiple flows to the mix, it becomes easy to see why Masicka reiterates his given position as a young legend in Dancehall.

Though Masicka’s relatively new partnership with Def Jam has only so far yielded two tracks, with Pieces featuring Jahshii being the first, there is reason to believe the unusual lull in the star’s production is as a result of work being done on his next album.

In 2021, in the midst of his album 438 – which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart – reaching 100 million streams on Spotify, Masicka hinted at the upcoming project.

He had posted across social media: “Same old 📖 love goes out to the fans and the team. Next album soon. #100millionstreams.”

More recently, the Portmore native hinted again that the album was underway. In an Instagram post, which featured a clip of the late Bogle, Masicka posted the caption: “Dem a say wow but a we… album a load”.

Tyrant, in the meantime, is already blazing towards 300,000 views on YouTube, just a few hours after its release.